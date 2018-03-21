19 American countries, including US, agree to work to reduce international telecom costs

Slowly, but surely, international communications costs have been coming down. VoIP service providers led the way in creating a floor for such services, but when it came to the carriers, some are still making their customers pay up to 50 cents a minute on a call across borders.

At the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (known by its Spanish acronym CITEL) summit in Buenos Aires last week, representatives of 19 member countries of the Organization of American States signed a non-binding resolution to make international messaging more affordable. Canada, Mexico and the United States are among the signatories to the fairly generic, mission-based bill.

It’s suggested that roaming fees will be one of the focus points, but more specific measures will be debated and included in future resolutions through 2022. The bill has yet to be released in full, but it currently only contains general mission statements to further informational and cultural ties between the countries.