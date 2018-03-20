When Wileyfox, a small but ambitious UK-based smartphone vendor founded in 2015, entered administration last month, the company’s liquidation and disappearance from the ultra-competitive market seemed pretty much inevitable.

The only realistic way Wileyfox could survive was finding a buyer interested in the unprofitable business, which somewhat surprisingly, just happened. The terms of a new licensing deal between the British device maker and compatriot STK remain largely under wraps, but according to the latter’s Commercial Director, the 1993-established Santok Group saw a “good opportunity to not only continue the production of the Wileyfox handsets and reinstate after-sale and warranty support, but also to save jobs in UK and Europe.”

That’s right, STK apparently plans to build new phones under the Wileyfox name, as well as support existing owners of devices like the Swift 2, 2 Plus and 2 X. Fresh inventory of the three Android mid-rangers is to be sold online soon, and STK even aims to deliver Android 8.1 Oreo updates within a few weeks.

Valid Wileyfox warranties will stay that way under STK’s management, and there’s also a 24/7 live chat assistance tool in the pipeline to prove just how serious the company is about its customer care services.

While the “strong” Wileyfox and STK brands will be merged together to “operate under one roof”, the latter’s self-named products are to maintain their monikers and ultra-low price points. Yes, we’re talking even lower prices than the Swift 2.