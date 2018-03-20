Apple may have every reason to be more focused than ever on expanding the iPhone, iPad, MacBook and even HomePod family to cover a wider range of price brackets. While Cupertino’s profit margins are reaching new peaks, sales volume for the company’s costliest iDevices can only be described as disappointing. Below expectations, at the very least.

The future is unlikely to hold any sort of a spectacular iPhone X comeback, unless of course, Apple decides to substantially lower the extravagant list price of its first-ever handset capable of 3D facial authentication.

Alternatively, a low-cost iPhone SE 2 could boost the family’s mainstream appeal until that single LCD-sporting iPhone X sequel and second-generation OLED duo hit stores with a number of shared key selling points.

Either way, more and more financial analysts are downgrading both their short and mid-term forecasts, predicting marginal growth at best for full-year iPhone shipments. We’re talking an estimated total of 221 million units in Nomura’s view, compared to a previous expectation of 226 mil from the same Japanese firm.

Rising average selling prices (ASPs) may no longer be tolerated by the market, according to Nomura’s financial experts, who also believe the iPhone X will only report between 8 and 12 million unit sales for 2018’s first calendar quarter, down from their prior forecast of 13 to 18M.

Longbow Research echoes the ASP opinion, predicting a significant decrease in the January – March timeframe, with a “period of flat or declining sales” likely to “continue for much of the rest of the year.” So, yes, it’s entirely possible the iPhone X will disappear from the market altogether as soon as its follow-up efforts are released.