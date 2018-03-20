Recent scandals and lack of US carrier support aside, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is clearly one fine piece of high-end mobile hardware. Some would go so far as to call the minimal bezel 6-incher the best late 2017 smartphone, as well as a worthy adversary for Samsung’s hot new Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Besides, you can always activate the unlocked Mate 10 Pro on your GSM network of choice stateside, including AT&T and T-Mobile. And although it’s hard to deem a $700 handset a bargain, the latest nationwide discount makes this more affordable than both the S9 and S9 Plus.

This is not the first time the $799.99 list price is marked down by a cool $100, and pre-orders actually came with heftier $150 savings in the form of a gift card. But some people prefer to simply pay less upfront, and be able to choose from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video.

All three have both titanium gray and midnight blue flavors available at $699.99 instead of eight full Benjamins, and there’s no deal expiration date explicitly mentioned. Still, it’s probably wise to hurry and get the “sensibly priced” Kirin 970 powerhouse while you can.

Compared to the “regular” Galaxy S9, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro packs an extra 2GB RAM and 64 gigs of additional internal storage space, also sporting dual rear-facing cameras “co-engineered with Leica.”

The missing headphone jack and microSD card slot are somewhat unfortunate, but on the bright side, you’re looking at a massive 4,000mAh battery squeezed into a premium package measuring 7.9mm thin, and resisting both water and dust contact.