It’s Tuesday, and T-Mobile customers know full well what that means. While you can score free swag in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app today, alongside gas discounts, 25 percent off all of the “Un-carrier’s” phone cases, various hotel savings from HotelStorm, and a complimentary VUDU movie rental, next week is when you really want to remember about Magenta’s user appreciation program.

Starting Tuesday, March 27 through Monday, April 2 at 11:59pm ET, T-Mobile subscribers can once again get a free year of MLB.TV access and MLB At Bat Premium features. That’s a whopping total value of $115.99, and it lets you watch each and every out-of-market regular season baseball game live on your favorite “supported” device.

Live game DVR controls are also featured in Major League Baseball’s official online streaming platform, while the MLB At Bat app additionally supports “enhanced” pitch tracking, as well as home and away radio broadcasts.

What’s obviously not included is any postseason coverage, but again, we’re talking a free service here that typically costs more than 100 bucks. Only T-Mobile customers are eligible for the special offer, which needs to be redeemed from a device connected to the Un-carrier’s nation-leading network.

Current MLB.TV subscribers can get the deal if they cancel by March 23, and the sharing of accounts is strictly prohibited. Your ball, Verizon!