Samsung likes to cover all the bases and cater to every conceivable need Android users might have, be them fans of ultra-high-end phones, cheaper mid-rangers, mainstream tablets, kid-friendly slates or even ruggedized, easy-to-carry tabs focused on managing “essential business tasks.”

Internationally unveiled way back in October 2017, the Galaxy Tab Active2 is finally expanding to the US today, although you shouldn’t expect to find it on Amazon or at your local Best Buy store.

Instead, the extra-durable 8-incher is exclusively hitting enterprise distribution channels, targeting mobile workers across industries as diverse as manufacturing, retail, transportation and public safety.

Sure, you can find significantly better mobile solutions for your business partners and employees, but certainly not on a sub-$500 budget. The Wi-Fi-only Tab Active2 is officially priced at $420 stateside, while an LTE-enabled variant allowing workers in the field to always stay connected fetches an additional Benjamin.

Both models are guaranteed to withstand water immersion, dust contact, as well as excessive pressure, temperatures, vibrations and drops, thanks to IP68 and MIL-STD-810 certifications. They also come with a water and dust resistant S Pen as standard, replaceable batteries, a 5MP front camera, 8MP auto focus rear shooter, an LCD screen that can be used while wet, and yes, even facial recognition capabilities.

Secured with proprietary Knox technology, the Exynos 7870-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 supports an entire slew of optional business-friendly accessories, as well as an “ecosystem” of applications for asset management, factory automation, e-signatures, direct store delivery, scanning and “more.” We told you the chaebol likes to cover all the bases.