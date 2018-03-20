We’ve known for over three months now that Huawei’s next “picture maker” aimed to break records with “pro triple-lens Leica rear cameras” sporting a whopping 40 megapixels, and although the P20, P20 Pro and especially P20 Lite have been leaking like crazy of late, today’s the day we get a full spec sheet attached to the premium variant’s name.

As it turns out, 40MP is not the combined resolution of the three imaging sensors on the back of the Huawei P20 Pro. Instead, it appears the primary lens is capable of producing 40MP images all by itself, with a secondary telephoto shooter “only” supporting 8 megapixels, and a monochrome 20MP sensor also in tow to help with sharpness, contrast and various depth effects.

The first two rear-facing cams join forces for 5x “hybrid zoom” functionality, and the state-of-the-art Leica-co-developed photography system touts something called “Light Fusion” technology as well, although it’s unclear exactly what that does.

The apertures of the three cameras are also uncertain, with numbers between f/1.6 and f/2.4 rumored, while on the front, both the P20 and P20 Pro are expected to use single 24MP selfie snappers.

Another important P20 Pro rear shooter feature is super-slow-motion, confirmed by XDA Developers as supporting 960 frames per second at 720p resolution, just like Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Of course, the Huawei P20 Pro shouldn’t just be a top-notch cameraphone, also including other super-premium stuff like a Kirin 970 SoC with a built-in Neural Processing Unit for advanced AI capabilities, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, a hefty 4000mAh battery with SuperCharge functionality, IP67 water resistance, Android 8.1 Oreo software, and a 19:9 6.1-inch “notched” OLED screen with 2240 x 1080 resolution. That almost sounds like plenty of bang for your 899 Euro.