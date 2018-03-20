China sees Lenovo S5, K5, K5 Lite for very cheap

As Lenovo continues to cut back on its Motorola division, it is continuing its struggle in China to be a relevant brand in mobile. But it has three new products out to keep trying.

The Lenovo S5 is the lead product here with a 5.7-inch 2:1 full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and a 3,000mAh battery. GizmoChina reports that there are dual 13-megapixel cameras at the back in a monochrome-color setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Android Oreo and facial recognition authentication. This machined metal slab comes in three memory configurations: 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for about $157; 3GB/64GB for $189 and; 4GB/128GB for $236.

Heading into the more affordable sector, the K5 still keeps up some of the core features of the S5, like the 2:1 display. However, this device ramp it down to 720p territory and combines it with a MediaTek MT6750 and a dual-camera system with 13- and 5-megapixel sensors. It comes in five memory variants ranging from 2GB to 4GB of RAM and 16GB to 64GB of storage. Pricing starts from $142.

Even more affordable, the K5 Lite has a traditional 720p display, 13- and 2-megapixel cameras at the back and a Snapdragon 430 chipset. It starts from $110.

The Lenovo S5 will sell from March 23 in China, the K5 will be available from April 10 and the K5 Lite retails on April 17.