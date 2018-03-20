Android

Best Buy once again has Essential Phone at $449.99

Essential PH-1

The Essential Phone started its life out at near $700, but then quickly plummeted down to about $500. For a top-tier phone with a unique design for its time, the reality was that people weren’t going to invest that kind of money for a brand they had no idea of.

It certainly helps the cause when even that kind of permanent discount gets topped with another discount. And in this case, it’s a recurring one. The Essential has once again gone on sale with a $50 discount at Best Buy to $449.99. Customers can get it in black or white.

If they want some other colors, they’ll have to pay for the luxury of it or head to Amazon. Otherwise, hit the source link for access to this discount.

