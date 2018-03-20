Android

Android Oreo hits AT&T Galaxy S8, not apparently S8+

Contents
Advertisement

AT&T is the slowest of the big four carriers in the United States to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo out to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. But at least we can confirm that it will at least beat out Samsung’s own distribution efforts to unlocked units.

The company has posted details of the update it is currently pushing out to only Galaxy S8 units right now. The relevant support page for the Galaxy S8+, though, still refers to the latest patch on Android Nougat.

If and when the update gets implemented on the G950USQ or G955USQ, users should look out for the suffix “U2CRB9” with build number “R16NW.” It should weigh in at 1.55GB.

Regardless of it it has been announced or not, we’d love to hear from you if your S8+ on AT&T is getting the OTA.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Source
AT&T
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, AT&T, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, ota, software updates
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.