Android Oreo hits AT&T Galaxy S8, not apparently S8+
AT&T is the slowest of the big four carriers in the United States to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo out to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. But at least we can confirm that it will at least beat out Samsung’s own distribution efforts to unlocked units.
The company has posted details of the update it is currently pushing out to only Galaxy S8 units right now. The relevant support page for the Galaxy S8+, though, still refers to the latest patch on Android Nougat.
If and when the update gets implemented on the G950USQ or G955USQ, users should look out for the suffix “U2CRB9” with build number “R16NW.” It should weigh in at 1.55GB.
Regardless of it it has been announced or not, we’d love to hear from you if your S8+ on AT&T is getting the OTA.
