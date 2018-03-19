Sony’s redesigned new flagship phone may not have the world’s thinnest screen bezels or a solid excuse for leaving out the headphone jack, but all across the old continent, the Xperia XZ2 is looking to reward early adopters in a big way.

While several European Amazon branches jumped the gun shortly after the MWC 2018 announcements of the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, official pre-orders from the manufacturer’s regional e-stores come with some very sweet gifts.

In Germany, you can even take your pick from a list of five available freebies. You can choose a Sony HDR-AS50 action camera, GTK-XB5 high-power home audio system, WH-H900N h.ear on 2 wireless noise-canceling headphones, LF-S50G smart speaker with built-in Google Assistant or PlayStation VR headset with your early Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact purchase.

These are all valuable items, ranging from a current US worth of $170 or so for the HDR-AS50 to $300 as far as the WH-H900N and PlayStation VR are concerned.

Speaking of the PlayStation VR, you can choose that or a PlayStation 4 Gran Turismo Sport bundle to accompany your Xperia XZ2 delivery at no extra cost in the UK if you order the 5.7-inch handset from Three or Carphone Warehouse.

The OEM’s local online shop merely throws in a Style Cover Touch with the XZ2 Compact, and an additional wireless charging dock for XZ2 buyers. Similar offers are available in countries like Poland, Portugal and Spain, while in Norway and Sweden, the 5.7-incher comes with free WF-1000X noise-canceling wireless earphones. Finally, both XZ2 and XZ2 Compact adopters in Italy can get complimentary WH-1000xM2 wireless noise-canceling headphones, typically worth a whopping $350 or so.

You may need to hurry to take advantage of these pretty amazing deals, with shipments of the two new phones expected to start around April 6 across Europe.