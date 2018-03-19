Extended warranty service provider SquareTrade is back with another trademark breakability test, and pretty much as expected, it’s still strongly recommended that you protect your shiny new high-end smartphone with a tough case.

Otherwise, you risk major damage from the first hard impact with a surface such as concrete or tile, no matter if you own or plan on owning a Galaxy S8, Note 8, S9, iPhone 8 or X. All these glass-made beauties are susceptible to total destruction of both their screens and back panels, although a couple of them are marginally stronger than the others.

Namely, it seems Samsung has essentially delivered on its promise of a “refined” Galaxy S9 duo with 20 percent thicker glass and a (slightly) tougher middle frame than the S8 and S8+. While the latter two devices were deemed “medium-high risks” last year after (mostly) failing SquareTrade’s tests, the smaller S9 is now “upgraded” to a “medium risk.”

On a scale of 1 to 100, where 100 is the poorest score a phone can get, the S9 racked up 71 points, the S9+ 76, while the S8 and S8+ tallied 76 and 77 respectively. The iPhone 8 survived SquareTrade’s grueling experiments better, scoring a 67 medium risk, whereas the iPhone X totaled a disappointing 90 points.

As for the gap between the Galaxy S9 and S9+, it appears the former can handle face down and side drops a little better, although the latter wasn’t as easily breakable in bend and tumble tests. The repairability of both swanky new phones is obviously not great, but for what it’s worth, the water test results are pretty impressive.