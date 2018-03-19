OPPO left little to the imagination when “teasing” its latest China-first flagship phone a couple of weeks back, but if you still had unanswered questions about the R15, the BBK-owned company just filled in the blanks today, unveiling the handset in a regular version and swanky “Dream Mirror Edition.”

While you’re unlikely to ever be able to buy the OPPO R15 outside of China and a handful of other Asian markets, it’s no longer a big secret that the brand routinely shares its designs with fellow BBK Electronics subsidiary OnePlus.

Don’t be surprised therefore if the OnePlus 6 ends up looking strikingly similar to this 6.28-inch giant, “notched” OLED panel and everything. OPPO is boasting a remarkable 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, increasingly popular 19:9 aspect ratio, and decent FHD+ (2280 x 1080) resolution, all of which could be borrowed by the OP6 in a few months.

Under the hood, the R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition pack a hefty 6GB RAM a pop, but unlike the OnePlus 6, they settle for MediaTek Helio P60 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processing power respectively. Those SoCs are by no means pushovers, supporting various AI technologies and top CPU clock speeds of 2.0 and 2.2GHz respectively, but they obviously have nothing on the Snapdragon 845 in terms of raw speed.

The two R15 variants also differ as far as their dual rear-facing cameras are concerned. Both feature a primary 16MP sensor sporting f/1.7 aperture, paired with a 5MP f/2.2 unit on the “standard” R15, whereas the DME offers a secondary 20MP lens with f/1.7 aperture.

The rest of the specs are largely identical, including a single 20MP front shooter with f/2.0 aperture, around 3400mAh battery capacity, 128GB internal storage, microSD support, pre-installed Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 on top, rear-mounted fingerprint scanners, and facial recognition technology.

Available in snazzy paint jobs like “Snow White”, “Hot Red”, “Star Purple” and “Dream Mirror Red”, with shiny glass backs, the OPPO R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition are priced at CNY 2,999 and 3,299 respectively, equating to around $475 and $520. The latter also comes in a super-premium Ceramic Black, fetching a whopping 3,499 Yuan, or $550 or so.