Many smartphones in the sub-$200 price bracket these days come with trendy features like extra-wide screens free of unnecessary bezel space, dual rear-facing cameras, premium metal bodies or powerful octa-core processors, making life pretty hard for Verizon’s brand-new LG Zone 4.

This modest 5-incher is obviously substantially better equipped than the LG Optimus Zone 3 that was released way back in January 2016, but it has none of the aforementioned modern mid-range features.

You don’t even get a fingerprint sensor, let alone a reliable and accurate face-scanning method, while the screen borders are absurdly thick considering the lack of physical buttons.

All that said, at least the LG Zone 4 is affordable enough to deserve a closer look at its seemingly unremarkable specifications. Big Red is already selling it for $114.99 with prepaid plans, boasting about the handset’s “rich cinematic experience”, “long-lasting removable battery”, and “superior camera quality.”

That’s pretty much what LG was trying to advertise a month or so back, when the Zone 4’s international K8 (2018) counterpart saw daylight ahead of the Mobile World Congress. The spec sheet is largely unchanged, including a compact 720p screen, quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD support, 8MP rear and 5MP front single cameras, Android 7.1.2 Nougat, as well as a 2,500mAh battery. Nope, sorry, that’s still a hard sell.