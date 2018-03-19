Android

Leaked promo video hints at Huawei P20 slow-motion finesse

As Huawei ratchets up heavy rotation on promoting its upcoming P20 and P20 pro smartphones — due out March 27 in Paris — it seems that one clip seems to have gotten ahead of the company’s release schedule.

@Ricciolo1 posted on Twitter a 7-second clip that supposedly touts the P20’s slow-motion video capturing capabilities.

For some reason, the original poster tagged the head of marketing and press relations at Huawei Mobile Finland.

Sony led the way in the high-framerate slow-motion capture and, this year, Samsung has followed suit. Whether Huawei is able to tout its strengths in artificial intelligence to assist in this purported marketing point is yet to be known.

We do know that there will be three rear cameras to speak of.

