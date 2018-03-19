Is there a Rose Gold iPhone X coming soon?

Rumor has it that an old color will come soon for a “new” phone from Apple.

According to artist Benjamin Geskin, the company is currently producing a version of the iPhone X in a “Blush Gold” color, known for the longest time to the rest of us as “rose gold.” With his claim, Geskin also has a picture of the supposed bronzed SIM tray that would be used. There’s also a simulated picture of an iPhone X in the new color.

D21A – “Blush Gold” iPhone in production. pic.twitter.com/l2xGYIYsCh — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 19, 2018

The part-time leaker has said that Apple just saved the color “for later” and hedged that the new color could be canceled.

Taking this on face value, it’s not clear if this new color is meant to pique post-holiday interest in the iPhone X, which has reportedly underperformed in unit sales.