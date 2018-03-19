Android

Is “elfin” the Pixel TV or something else entirely?

Contents
Advertisement

Code picked up in the Android Open Source Project gerrit has gotten tech media in a flurry over whether the mention of a new device name could be the successor to the Nexus Q and Nexus Player.

“Elfin” is the name of a new piece of hardware found by XDA-Developers in a decompilation method commit that was also being applied to the Pixel 2 XL (“taimen”) with a target implementation at Android Q or next year. Searching the term “elfin” within the AOSP, the outlet then found a Wi-Fi system manager bugfix that applied to that device as well as “fugu,” the Nexus Player.

That last connection has people wondering if Google will revive its OTT box efforts with something named, perhaps, the Pixel TV.

However, Android Police managing editor David Ruddock tweeted upon this news that “elfie” is only a Broadcom component.

It should be noted that Roku’s TV boxes have run on Broadcom chips, too — but with the ubiquity of Broadcom chips, that’s not saying much. In terms of any possible hardware that could spring from the silicon, we’re still at a fetal stage and we’re nowhere ready to make a call on “elfin.”

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
XDA-Developers
Source
AOSP
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android Q, aosp, elfin, Google, News, Nexus Player, nexus q, Pixel TV, Rumors, TV
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.