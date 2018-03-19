Is “elfin” the Pixel TV or something else entirely?

Code picked up in the Android Open Source Project gerrit has gotten tech media in a flurry over whether the mention of a new device name could be the successor to the Nexus Q and Nexus Player.

“Elfin” is the name of a new piece of hardware found by XDA-Developers in a decompilation method commit that was also being applied to the Pixel 2 XL (“taimen”) with a target implementation at Android Q or next year. Searching the term “elfin” within the AOSP, the outlet then found a Wi-Fi system manager bugfix that applied to that device as well as “fugu,” the Nexus Player.

That last connection has people wondering if Google will revive its OTT box efforts with something named, perhaps, the Pixel TV.

However, Android Police managing editor David Ruddock tweeted upon this news that “elfie” is only a Broadcom component.

The ‘elfie’ device people are saying is a new “Pixel TV” is a Broadcom board. It’s not an end device. It’s a chipset. Nothing more. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) March 19, 2018

It should be noted that Roku’s TV boxes have run on Broadcom chips, too — but with the ubiquity of Broadcom chips, that’s not saying much. In terms of any possible hardware that could spring from the silicon, we’re still at a fetal stage and we’re nowhere ready to make a call on “elfin.”