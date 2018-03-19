Android

iPhone X in Blush Gold, LG G7 special LCD & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors of a possible Blush Gold iPhone X in the works. Then we talk about the LG G7 as it might still bring an LCD display, though this is rumored to not be a regular panel. Then we talk about the iPhone 8 Plus as it seems Apple is having issues ensuring that Water Resistance is reliable. HTC is next, as the company as just launched Vive Pro pre-orders and has discounted the original Vive. We end today’s show talking about the Google Pixel 2 XL and some deals you can find.

Stories:
Google Store giving $200 rebate for Pixel 2 XL buyers on financing
HTC Vive Pro pre-orders kick off at $799 for the HMD only, OG Vive gets discounted again
LG G7’s LCD display seen as a cost-cutting move 
iPhone 8 Plus water resistance in question after shutdown of Wistron production line
Is there a Rose Gold iPhone X coming soon?

