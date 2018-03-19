Android

New Huawei P20 teaser hints triple camera setup for low-light performance & AI (video)

Contents
Advertisement

Huawei P20 teaser

There’s little that we don’t know about the upcoming Huawei P20, or the Huawei P20 Pro. Rumor has it the manufacturer will unveil an entire line-up consisting of three devices: Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20, and Huawei P20 Pro.

There were plenty of rumors, leaks and teasers published over the past couple of weeks, leaving little to imagination. Still, nothing is certain until the official unveiling event; and, until then, we’re still left with a mist of unknown clouding our judgement.

We’ve seen variants, colors, specs, and even some pricing info being mentioned. You can of course catch up on all that by reading our Huawei P20 rumor round-up. However, in addition to posting some teaser ads, the manufacturer is building anticipation and buzz again, this time via a new video (embedded below).

Huawei P20 Pro teaser

“See brighter” is a recurring theme, and whether one (or more) of the three cameras has an insane aperture, or Huawei is relying on AI in order to improve low-light photography (or both scenarios at the same time) is anyone’s guess.

After all, “See brighter” is followed by “See mooore with AI”, so we might have a winning combination here.

Check out the short teaser below and let us know of your thoughts. What are you most excited about the upcoming P20? We know we were impressed by the P10.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
33%
Source
Huawei
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, News, P20, P20 pro, Rumor, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.