There’s little that we don’t know about the upcoming Huawei P20, or the Huawei P20 Pro. Rumor has it the manufacturer will unveil an entire line-up consisting of three devices: Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20, and Huawei P20 Pro.

There were plenty of rumors, leaks and teasers published over the past couple of weeks, leaving little to imagination. Still, nothing is certain until the official unveiling event; and, until then, we’re still left with a mist of unknown clouding our judgement.

We’ve seen variants, colors, specs, and even some pricing info being mentioned. You can of course catch up on all that by reading our Huawei P20 rumor round-up. However, in addition to posting some teaser ads, the manufacturer is building anticipation and buzz again, this time via a new video (embedded below).

“See brighter” is a recurring theme, and whether one (or more) of the three cameras has an insane aperture, or Huawei is relying on AI in order to improve low-light photography (or both scenarios at the same time) is anyone’s guess.

After all, “See brighter” is followed by “See mooore with AI”, so we might have a winning combination here.

Check out the short teaser below and let us know of your thoughts. What are you most excited about the upcoming P20? We know we were impressed by the P10.