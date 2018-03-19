Android

Europe will see one variant of Huawei P20, P20 pro each

Contents
Advertisement

The Huawei P20 series has been completely priced out in Europe. Actually, it was priced out more completely than we had initially thought.

WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt had earlier reported that the P20 lite would price at €370 (which was right on target), the P20 would come in at around €680 and the P20 pro would be a whopping €900. The thing is, we presumed that those would be the starting prices.

In a tweet, Quandt has clarified that Western Europe will only see one memory configuration each of the P20 and P20 Pro: 4GB and 6GB of RAM, respectively. Both will have 128GB of storage. And it turns out that the prices listed are the only ones we’ll get.

Of course, it’ll be interesting to see what other regions will get for memory options. Quandt also mentions that the P20 pro will have a 6.1-inch display and not a 6.01-inch display.

The P20 series is set to be revealed in Paris on March 27.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Europe, Huawei, Leaks, memory, News, P20, P20 pro, Pricing, Specs
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.