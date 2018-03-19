The Huawei P20 series has been completely priced out in Europe. Actually, it was priced out more completely than we had initially thought.

WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt had earlier reported that the P20 lite would price at €370 (which was right on target), the P20 would come in at around €680 and the P20 pro would be a whopping €900. The thing is, we presumed that those would be the starting prices.

In a tweet, Quandt has clarified that Western Europe will only see one memory configuration each of the P20 and P20 Pro: 4GB and 6GB of RAM, respectively. Both will have 128GB of storage. And it turns out that the prices listed are the only ones we’ll get.

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 18, 2018

Of course, it’ll be interesting to see what other regions will get for memory options. Quandt also mentions that the P20 pro will have a 6.1-inch display and not a 6.01-inch display.

The P20 series is set to be revealed in Paris on March 27.