Galaxy S8 and S8+ Oreo updates are rapidly spreading across US and Canadian carriers
Samsung was by no means fast to customize, optimize and stabilize Google’s Android 8.0 goodie pack for the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but once the global rollout was resumed, it didn’t take very long for US carriers to bring the Oreo update to their networks.
Verizon somewhat surprisingly led the way last week, closely followed by T-Mobile and Sprint, leaving only AT&T customers waiting at the time of writing. Well, them, and ironically, those who purchased US unlocked units directly from Samsung or authorized retailers like Best Buy.
That sounds familiar, and it’s probably something worth considering when exploring different buying options for the hot new Galaxy S9 or S9+.
Up north, we’re hearing most carriers have finally brought the GS8 duo up to date as well, including Rogers, Bell, Telus and Freedom Mobile, over the past few days.
Tipping the scales at anywhere between 1.3 and 1.6GB, the “Samsung Experience 9.0 upgrade with Android Oreo” is a major game changer and UI renovation effort, improving everything from security to overall performance, multitasking, data-saving functionality, energy efficiency, productivity and, yes, Bixby assistance.
There are plenty of things the Galaxy S9 can do out the box that the S8 will remain incapable of even after jumping to Android 8.0 Oreo, but if you don’t want to splash out on the former, the latter is a better deal than ever.