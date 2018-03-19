Android

Deutsche Telekom letting users choose “pre-installed” apps

Deutsche Telekom is changing how apps are pre-installed on the Android phones it carries.

In a blog post, the carrier says that it will now suggest apps for users to install either as they are first setting up a new phone or just afterwards. A widget containing suggested applications from the company will be placed on the home screen.

Telekom implies that its decision to lighten up on firmware customizations will allow quick software updates direct from the manufacturer and leave users with less hassle, not having to uninstall pre-installed apps. This policy appears to only apply to German customers for now.

US carriers, at the very least, have not been as keen to lighten their approaches to firmware — not even at Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile.

Via
Android Central
Source
Deutsche Telekom
