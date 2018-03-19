Samsung has been greatly benefiting from the early success of Apple’s iPhone X, losing quite a bit of money on recent production slowdowns and revised sales targets. It’s no big secret that the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t like to rely exclusively on its arch-rival for the vital supply of OLED panels, but LG is not going to be able to produce many next-gen iPhone screens.

Further down the line however, Apple is exploring partnering with a number of different display-making companies, as well as designing its very own screens. We’re talking several years in the future, but development work is well underway, and early prototypes are described as mighty encouraging by “people familiar with the situation.”

The “situation”, in a nutshell, includes a (not so) secret manufacturing facility in Santa Clara, California, where “next-generation” MicroLED screens are being researched and developed for several years now, currently powering brighter Apple Watches than those available in stores.

These are not fully functional yet, but the goal is to replace the wearable family’s external-sourced OLED technology with in-house-designed MicroLEDs within a couple of generations. Then, if all goes well, the time may come in three to five years for iPhones to switch from Samsung-made OLEDs to home-brewed MicroLED panels too.

Apple’s “secret” project is not only about ultimately cutting reliance on collaborators like Samsung, but also leading the way in MicroLED breakthroughs, with the technology seen as the next step in brightness, clarity, thinness and energy efficiency.

Still, even if the costly program is not canceled before bearing commercial fruit, which reportedly almost happened “a year or so ago”, the long-term plan is merely to design Apple Watch and iPhone screens, with actual mass-production to be outsourced as a risk-minimizing measure.

That’s pretty much the case with A-series processors found inside iPhones and iPads, which are designed by Apple, but typically manufactured by TSMC and/or Samsung.