Apple is looking to buy 270 million iPhone displays for this year

With three premium iPhone models rumored for release this fall, Apple is purportedly getting its components orders straightened out. With that happening, industry watchers are now making assessments on the company’s expectations.

Digitimes reports from its sources that Apple will buy between 250 million and 270 million smartphone displays for this year. It’s estimated that up to 130 million will be OLED units with between 70 million and 80 million dedicated to a 5.9-inch spec and the remainder dedicated to a 6.5-inch size — roughly a 60/40 split.

For the iPhone X last year, Apple had reportedly lodged an order with Samsung Display for 70 million OLED panels with an option for up to 25 million more. The two entities had agreed shortly beforehand that the latter could supply the former with 160 million panels in total.

Apple hopes to rely on LG Display and other up and coming OLED screen producers to complement supply from market dominant Samsung Display.

With LCD, as many as 70 million 6.1-inch panels will be used to fulfill a third new iPhone and another 70 million units will fulfill existing productions of the iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. Legacy LCD manufacturers Japan Display, LG and Sharp are thumbed as sources for this pool.

No mention of an iPhone SE 2 was made in the reporting, though panels for a second-generation entry-level iPhone could have been procured at an earlier date.