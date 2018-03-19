Bring Amazon Alexa to your car for less than $60

Having a voice-activated assistant at home has become extremely popular lately. With Muse, you can now bring Alexa from your house to the car. With just one simple command, Alexa can control music, pull up directions, and check your calendar.

Muse is another reason why you shouldn’t ever need to text and drive. This simple piece of technology will erase the necessity for you to ever physically touch your phone in order to send a text or pull up direction. This bluetooth device brings the power and convenience of Amazon Alexa to your car.

Muse has already been successful funded on Indiegogo. Get your very own voice-activated assistant in your car for just $59.99. That’s 14% off the original price.