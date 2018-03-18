No seamless updates for Galaxy S9 and Samsung won’t talk about it
The advent of Nougat brought — but didn’t necessarily encourage — seamless updates to Android phones.
The Moto Z2 Force, was the first to contain dual partitions with identical system trees so that when software updates came along, one partition would be upgraded in the background while the other could be actively used. Well… it was the first third-party device to feature seamless updates. Few manufacturers have followed in that suit, given certain operating system and memory requirements.
One of the companies that’s yet to hop on the train is Samsung. As the largest producer of Android phones, it has used its own leeway to push for proprietary features and OS level tweaks. That’s the case for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ as Android Police reports that Samsung declined to comment on why it wouldn’t implement seamless updates on those devices.
Many consumer units were inconvenienced with a software update from first boot that took at least a few minutes to go through with a shutdown, loading animation and then a reboot. That was for an update less than 300MB in size. Saving any time, especially when it’s at a critical use moment, would be nice. It would also put Samsung completely above Apple on at least one objective point.