Android

Google Store giving $200 rebate for Pixel 2 XL buyers on financing

From now until March 31 Pacific Time, the Google Store is offering those who want to buy a Pixel 2 XL some monetary reprieve.

Those who are willing to finance the device — $849 for the 64GB version or $949 for the 128GB version — with Google over 24 months at zero APR will get a $200 statement credit, making a Pixel 2 XL the price of a respective variant of the Pixel 2. It’s a pretty darn good deal, given all the amenities customers get including three years of OS updates and free, original-quality Google Photos backups.

Those that buy either Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, though, should chuck in an extra 18W USB-C power adapter into the cart — it’ll be free through the end of the month.

