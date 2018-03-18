Facebook Lite debuts in major markets from US to New Zealand

Facebook Lite, which launched in 2015 and has spread to more than 100 emerging markets, has made its debut in eight developed countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.

The lite version is meant to take up less space on devices and use less cellular data than the regular version of the Facebook app. With the advent of the lightweight OS Android Go and its widespread availability, though, it looks as though app developers are getting ready to spread the coverage of lighter apps.

The app was made available in the new regions on Thursday.