Google Pay working on Wear OS in three more countries

Android Wear is now Wear OS, but that’s just one of the changes in Google’s wearable tech software platform.

Prior to the Android Oreo update, Google Pay on Android Wear was only meant to be used in the United Kingdom and the United States, though users did end up paying with their watches in unsupported regions. After 8.0 set in, though, region-locking was enforced.

Well, with the branding change, Android Police noticed that Google had updated a support page noting that Google Pay on Wear OS now works in three more countries: Australia, Canada and Spain. As long as their watch has NFC and is eligible for Wear OS, users will be able to cross countries and pay via contactless.

Of course, Google Pay works much more readily with phones.

Via
Android Police
Source
Google
