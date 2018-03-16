Verizon has new BOGO deals for Galaxy S9, iPhone X

Verizon has been adjusting the way it has been doling out credits for “buy one, get one” deals and is looking to continue on with the reboot of one deal and the initiation of a new one. Both are available starting from today.

The new first: those who get two of any combination of Galaxy S9 and S9+ will get a $799.99 credit over 24 months — the difference between that number and the price of the S9+ is $130. No trade-in is required, though customers will need to fire up at least one new line of service.

With either phone, they’re also eligible for half-off discounts on the Galaxy Tab E and Tab S3. If they are switching over service, they can get a $150 prepaid debit card. Funnily enough, a Gear S3 Classic or Frontier is also $150 off with two years of service and an S9 purchase.

Those who prefer new devices from Apple can get any two of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 or iPhone X and get up to half-off the cost of the second device (of equal of lesser value). But the hoops are a bit trickier to jump through as both devices have to be on an unlimited data plan and a trade-in has to occur.

Here’s the list as provided by Verizon: