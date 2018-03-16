Verizon is the first US carrier to officially bring Oreo updates to the Galaxy S8 and S8+
What a… weird time to be alive. The world’s number one smartphone vendor is yet to properly update its main flagship model from last year with the latest Android flavor, despite Oreo having been released for Google’s eligible Nexus and Pixel devices a full six months back.
Meanwhile, companies like Sony and HMD Global are somehow capable of rolling out the fresh software package to their humblest and oldest phones, and Verizon is today making its own crucial contribution to this bizarro world by bringing the Galaxy S8 and S8+ up-to-date on the largest US wireless network.
That’s certainly good news, but it’s also weird, seeing as how the two phones’ officially unlocked versions are still stuck with Android Nougat, both stateside and across many international territories.
Furthermore, Verizon is traditionally viewed as the slowest of America’s “big four” carriers when it comes to major OS promotions, although Big Red also managed to beat its rivals to the punch earlier this week with the same UI makeover on the LG V30.
They say all’s well that ends well, and in a few short weeks, the nightmare should be over for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users worldwide. You may have to give Verizon a few extra days too for its Oreo rollout to reach the entire nation, and in the meantime, keep manually checking, fully charge your battery, and stay on a strong network connection.
In addition to your standard Android 8.0 “benefits”, background limits, Autofill, Picture-in-Picture and notification dots included, you should expect a number of Samsung and Verizon-specific improvements and features to make their way over-the-air. In other words, this is a big, big update.