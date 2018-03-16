Sony Xperia XA2 scores early discount, Xperia XA1 family gets Oreo update
If Sony hasn’t managed to convince you its headphone jack omission on the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact was necessary, or you just want something a little more affordable, the new mid-range XA2 is already on sale at a reduced price.
Available from Amazon in exchange for $318.99 in black, or from Newegg at $318 in silver and $319 in black, the 5.2-incher was literally just released stateside starting at $350.
With a headphone jack in tow, Android 8.0 Oreo software out the box, Full HD screen resolution, Snapdragon 630 processing power, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 23MP rear-facing camera, 8MP selfie shooter, 3300mAh battery, and aluminum frame, that’s certainly not a bad deal.
But if you only want Oreo goodies and an ultra-low price point, last year’s Xperia XA1 currently fetches as little as $210 with a valid US warranty included. The 720p-limited 5-incher, along with its 6-inch 1080p Ultra brother and 5.5-inch Plus cousin, are being officially updated to Android 8.0 as we speak. Yes, pretty much simultaneously with similar rollouts for international variants of Samsung and Huawei’s high-end Galaxy Note 8, P10 and P10 Plus.
Incredibly enough, the Xperia XA1, XA1 Ultra and XA1 Plus are the last of Sony’s devices promised to score the update way back in August. Believe it or not, the Xperia X, X Compact, X Performance, XZ, XZs and XZ Premium have all made the jump already. Oh, and let’s not forget about the modest India-only R1 and R1 Plus. Now that’s what we call impressive software support!