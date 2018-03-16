Samsung has been ahead of Apple in global smartphone sales volume for the better part of a decade, but in terms of profits, US customer support and wide-scale rollouts of its hot new mobile devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant always reigns supreme.

The gap is certainly narrowing across the board, even though technically, the chaebol’s big gains last year have mainly derived from memory chips and omnipresent displays. Meanwhile, there’s no denying today’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ launch in “markets around the world” has a very iPhone ring to it.

Officially unveiled just three weeks ago, and up for pre-order in countries like the US and Korea since March 2, the “reimagined camera” phones are available in stores today, March 16, in “approximately” 70 countries, including Korea, the US, Canada, China and “all of Europe.”

Impressively, Samsung promises to roll out the Galaxy S9 duo to a grand total of “over 110 markets by the end of the month.” In comparison, Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus reached a “measly” 60 countries or so by September 29 of last year, which was a few weeks after the two devices were formally unveiled.

Granted, early S9 demand may not be as hot as the company had anticipated, but make no mistake, these two will still sell like hotcakes. How could they not when they bring Dual Aperture camera technology to the table, along with the world’s best screen, Super Slow-mo video recording capabilities, customizable (albeit gimmicky) AR Emojis, AKG-tuned stereo speakers, and up to 6GB RAM?