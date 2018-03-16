Today’s Galaxy S9 launch was supposed to be a celebration of Samsung’s stellar design refinement and camera revolutionizing work, but for an infuriatingly large number of early adopters, it all turned into an unexpected ordeal.

Okay, perhaps “ordeal” is a bit of an overstatement, but it was certainly unpleasant for buyers of unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices who explicitly requested Sprint SIM cards be shipped by Samsung to receive Verizon SIMs instead.

The smartphone manufacturer’s US customer support service didn’t exactly manage the problem well, according to many reports on Twitter and Reddit. Ultimately, both Samsung and Sprint acknowledged their mistake, promising overnight FedEx delivery of correct SIM cards at no cost.

Nailed it 🙄 @SamsungMobileUS pic.twitter.com/nG0PwfYdne — Brandon | This Is Tech Today – YouTube (@thisistechtoday) March 14, 2018

That really should have been the first reaction to the first complaint of the first inconvenienced buyer rather than suggesting customers they get their own Sprint SIM cards on the side or ignoring outcry altogether.

Making matters worse, many Sprint stores weren’t well-equipped to deal with the problem themselves, as “Sprint-sold devices come with the SIM already inserted”, which is why replacements are only needed in “rare cases.” Oh, and for some reason, the Galaxy S9 uses a “newer SIM than most other devices”, making the search for a compatible unit even trickier.

Quite a messy situation, which casts a pretty big shadow over Samsung’s early deliveries of some pre-ordered S9 copies. But it doesn’t sound like other carrier mix-ups happened, and at least the phones shipped with a working version of Android onboard.