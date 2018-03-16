Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 Facial recognition, iPhone SE2 leak & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that Samsung is investing heavily in bringing better facial recognition to the Galaxy S10. Then we talk about the iPhone SE2 possible leaks, along with Apple’s event invite for March 27th. Then we talk about the possible HTC U12+ and what to expect when it comes to specs. ZTE is next as we hear that the Blade V9 might bring some Pixel camera software. We end today’s show talking about deals for the Google Pixel 2.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Baby Google Pixel 2 with 128GB storage costs $580 on eBay in ‘new other’ condition
ZTE Blade V9 features third-party computational photo technology from FotoNation
iPhone SE 2 or Chinese Android iPhone X copy? Video shows it off
Low-cost new iPad and MacBook top suspect list for Apple’s March 27 education event
HTC Imagine (U12+) has four cameras, less bezels
Samsung is reportedly hard at work on 3D sensing tech for Galaxy S10 Face ID rival

