We may not have to wait until this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 4 in San Diego to see some new Apple hardware unveiled. After all, 2017’s affordable 9.7-inch iPad was announced on March 21, so it makes perfect sense for a prospective sequel to break cover later this month.

Specifically, on Tuesday, March 27, when the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to officially “take a field trip”, according to press invitations making the rounds today. In typically cryptic fashion, the invite’s artwork doesn’t seem to include any obvious hints as to the subject or subjects of the announcement event.

What we do know is the shindig will be focused on the education segment of the technology industry, where iPads and MacBooks have lost precious ground to Chromebooks and low-cost Windows laptops over the past few years.

As such, it’s entirely possible both a cheap new 9.7-inch iPad and that oft-rumored entry-level 13-inch MacBook are slated for their formal introduction on the 27th. The mysterious “field trip” has Chicago’s Lane Technical College Prep High School as its destination rather than the sumptuous new Apple Park in Cupertino, California or the similarly high-profile San Jose Convention Center venue.

That seems to support the theory of a somewhat discreet education-first iPad and MacBook launch, so no, you shouldn’t hold your breath for an iPhone SE 2 appearance this month.