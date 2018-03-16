Huawei P10 and P10 Plus start receiving official Android 8.0 Oreo updates
Huawei launched the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro with Android 8.0 pre-loaded late last year, promising a number of Oreo updates for older devices, of which only the Mate 9 was recently able to leave Nougat behind.
Of course, the Chinese company is also in charge of software support for phones released under the Honor sub-brand, not to mention P10 and P10 Plus users were treated to public 8.0 beta tests these past couple of months.
And now the official rollout is underway for the spring 2017-released Kirin 960 duo, at least in the Philippines. We have reason to believe Oreo goodies are being delivered OTA as we speak across Asian and European territories, with Canada likely to join the party by the end of the month as well.
Unfortunately, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus have never been officially available in the US, not even in unlocked variants. Hopefully, the P20 and P20 Pro will be a different story, although the old continent seems to remain the primary focus area of the high-end smartphone family.
Android 8.0 Oreo is obviously arriving on the P10 and P10 Plus in heavily skinned EMUI 8.0 form, apparently tipping the scales at a whopping 2.6GB or so. A lengthy changelog posted by an Android Police commenter includes a large number of “smart”, “fast” and “safe” add-ons and improvements, from a new floating Navigation dock to AI-based optimizations for “greater stability, fluidity, and speed”, and “enhanced protection for your system, privacy, and data.”
No, it’s not an early update, but it closely follows Samsung’s global Galaxy S8 makeover, while the Mate 9 has easily beaten the newer, hotter and faster Galaxy Note 8 to the Oreo punch.