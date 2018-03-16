Google has a lot of services and apps available on both Android and iOS platforms, with the search giant’s proprietary Assistant and Lens getting big pushes of late, as artificial intelligence slowly creeps into the mainstream.

Just a little over a week after Google Lens started expanding to non-Pixel Android devices, and a few days on the heels of a long overdue Google Assistant iPad debut, Mountain View’s object recognition product is now making its way to iOS users.

All you need to do to “preview” Google Lens on your iPhone or iPad is download the Google Photos app, open it, select a snapshot, tap the Google Lens button, and embrace the magic of neural networks and deep learning technology.

You’ll also have to set your device language to English, and for instance, if you’ve photographed a landmark or building, Google Lens will instantly tell you all about it. On-demand, of course, and the same goes for relevant information on books (including reviews), paintings in museums, plants and animals.

You can even take a picture of a business card, and effortlessly save the phone number or address on it to a contact, or add an event to your calendar based on an image of a flyer or billboard.

Google obviously plans to expand the functionality, versatility and intuition of Lens down the line, possibly bringing the service out of preview after the 2018 I/O developers conference in May.