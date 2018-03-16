Broadcom loses Qualcomm, has Apple lost Siri? | #PNWeekly 296 (LIVE at 3p ET)
From when Apple first acquired Siri to the day they left the company, weary former employees describe how the digital assistant lost its way behind Google Assistant and Alexa. And we’ve got a recall on some battery packs you’ll want to know about and some news on HTC’s one big smartphone of the year(?).
Plus, that was fast: the collapse of Broadcom’s hopes to acquire Qualcomm. It’s all on this week’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3pm Eastern on March 16 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air next week!
Pocketnow Weekly 296
March 16, 2018
News
- Siri: former Apple employees tell all about lack of progress
- Apple event: March 27 may have MacBook and iPads
- RECALL: AmazonBasics Portable Power Banks
- Wear OS: Android Wear rebranded in time for Baselworld
- HTC U12+: Four cameras, less bezels
- Galaxy S9: Screwing up Sprint and Verizon SIMs
Broadcom Blocked
In the past week, we saw the latest and biggest of peaks in activity in the saga of Broadcom’s acquisition campaign for Qualcomm, a deal that would have pitted two of the largest semiconductors companies together.
- CFIUS held back Qualcomm’s shareholder vote for 30 days. Broadcom had board nominees on ballot.
- Intel was rumored to have considered interfering with Broadcom.
- Broadcom moved ahead its reincorporation in the US, challenging CFIUS’s investigation.
- On advice of CFIUS, President Trump bans Broadcom from buying out Qualcomm.
- Broadcom terminates its bid in defeat.
•
