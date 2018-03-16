iOS

Broadcom loses Qualcomm, has Apple lost Siri? | #PNWeekly 296 (LIVE at 3p ET)

Contents
Advertisement

From when Apple first acquired Siri to the day they left the company, weary former employees describe how the digital assistant lost its way behind Google Assistant and Alexa. And we’ve got a recall on some battery packs you’ll want to know about and some news on HTC’s one big smartphone of the year(?).

Plus, that was fast: the collapse of Broadcom’s hopes to acquire Qualcomm. It’s all on this week’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3pm Eastern on March 16 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air next week!

Pocketnow Weekly 296

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

March 16, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

 

News

  • Siri: former Apple employees tell all about lack of progress
  • Apple event: March 27 may have MacBook and iPads
  • RECALL: AmazonBasics Portable Power Banks
  • Wear OS: Android Wear rebranded in time for Baselworld
  • HTC U12+: Four cameras, less bezels
  • Galaxy S9: Screwing up Sprint and Verizon SIMs

Broadcom Blocked

In the past week, we saw the latest and biggest of peaks in activity in the saga of Broadcom’s acquisition campaign for Qualcomm, a deal that would have pitted two of the largest semiconductors companies together.

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Amazon, Android, Android Wear, Apple, Apple Maps, Broadcom, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, HomePod, HTC, Imagine, Intel, iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, power banks, Qulacomm, Recall, Samsung, Siri, U12, U12 Plus, Wear OS
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.