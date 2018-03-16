Android

AT&T Galaxy S9 deal gets customers $395 off second device

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

It’s Galaxy S9 sales day and the time is now for every network to rope consumers in for a new Samsung phone. That include AT&T.

Customers who finance a pair of any combination of the Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note 8 on an AT&T Next (30 months) or Next Every Year (24 months) plan can get monthly bill credits for the term of service totaling $395. Those who take advantage will have to add at least one new line of service and pay taxes on the devices upfront. They can opt to put a down payment on the hardware as well to lower monthly costs.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S9 on AT&T is $789.99, the S9+ is $914.99 and the Note 8 is $949.99.

The offer is good through March 31.

