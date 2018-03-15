ZTE Blade V9 features third-party computational photo technology from FotoNation

Computational photography. It’s one of the buzzwords in mobile these days and, frankly, the conversation has been wholly owned by Google with its work on the Pixel 2. But don’t mistake the fact that noise made is progress made as many other top-tier manufacturers are working on improving photography from a machine-learning level.

For ZTE, it has decided to incorporate two technologies from its partner Xperi, one of which is aimed solely at mobile photography. FotoNation is providing its code for “portrait enhancement,” giving the recently announced Blade V9 the ability to better track subjects in a photo from the background and utilize that data for bokeh or other filters. It also takes care of basic de-noising and smoothing processes.

The Blade V9 is also enriched with DTS sound to bolster the speaker and line-in experiences.

“The Blade V9’s sound chamber is powered by Smart PA and DTS technology to deliver a theater-like experience when you are listening to your favorite song or watching a video,” said Jeff Yee, ZTE vice president of product marketing and strategy.

This announcement signals that mid-rangers may achieve some level of computational photography with the help of third-party software — of course, we’ll be watching the growth of this cottage industry closely.