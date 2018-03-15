Wear OS officially succeeds Android Wear name with good reason

Android Wear has not been the highlight platform of wearable technology recently.

Frankly speaking, traditional Android manufacturers have taken light treads to smartwatches in recent days, leaving legacy watch brands as the main hardware contributors in the field. Even Google itself couldn’t bother to support its own watches on a retail front. Furthermore, Google says that a third of Android Wear watches activated in 2017 were paired to, irony of ironies, iPhones.

The name was due for a change and it previewed to bemused users last week. Now, Google’s making it official with Wear OS… by Google. The name’s going to be out and about at the world’s largest trade show for jewelers and watchmakers, Baselworld — happening from March 23.

As for current Android Wear users, expect that name to disappear and change into Wear OS on prompts in the near future on the following devices:

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20

Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

Diesel Full Guard

Emporio Armani Connected

Fossil Q Control

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Founder 2.0

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Venture

Fossil Q Wander

Guess Connect

Gc Connect

Huawei Watch 2 (both cellular & non-cellular versions)

Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

Kate Spade Scallop

LG Watch Sport

LG Watch Style

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Misfit Vapor

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

Michael Kors Access Dylan

Michael Kors Access Grayson

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc Summit

Movado Connect

Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

Skagen Falster Smartwatch

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45

Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

ZTE Quartz

Updated with device roster.