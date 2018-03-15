Android

Wear OS officially succeeds Android Wear name with good reason

Android Wear has not been the highlight platform of wearable technology recently.

Frankly speaking, traditional Android manufacturers have taken light treads to smartwatches in recent days, leaving legacy watch brands as the main hardware contributors in the field. Even Google itself couldn’t bother to support its own watches on a retail front. Furthermore, Google says that a third of Android Wear watches activated in 2017 were paired to, irony of ironies, iPhones.

The name was due for a change and it previewed to bemused users last week. Now, Google’s making it official with Wear OS… by Google. The name’s going to be out and about at the world’s largest trade show for jewelers and watchmakers, Baselworld — happening from March 23.

As for current Android Wear users, expect that name to disappear and change into Wear OS on prompts in the near future on the following devices:

  • Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
  • Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
  • Diesel Full Guard
  • Emporio Armani Connected
  • Fossil Q Control
  • Fossil Q Explorist
  • Fossil Q Founder 2.0
  • Fossil Q Marshal
  • Fossil Q Venture
  • Fossil Q Wander
  • Guess Connect
  • Gc Connect
  • Huawei Watch 2 (both cellular & non-cellular versions)
  • Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
  • Kate Spade Scallop
  • LG Watch Sport
  • LG Watch Style
  • Louis Vuitton Tambour
  • Misfit Vapor
  • Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
  • Michael Kors Access Dylan
  • Michael Kors Access Grayson
  • Michael Kors Sofie
  • Montblanc Summit
  • Movado Connect
  • Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
  • Nixon Mission
  • Polar M600
  • Skagen Falster Smartwatch
  • TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41
  • TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
  • Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
  • ZTE Quartz

Updated with device roster.
