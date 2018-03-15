Samsung’s tenth generation of the high-end Galaxy S smartphone is obviously likely to arrive around nine years after the popular original Android flagship, and roughly 12 months on the heels of the iterative S9 upgrade.

A major revision of the “Infinity Display” design introduced with last year’s Galaxy S8, as well as a possible name change, and some groundbreaking new features could be used to mark the momentous occasion, including 3D sensing technology integration.

Simply put, that’s the type of magic employed by Apple to make Face ID recognition possible on the fingerprint reader-ditching iPhone X. Of course, Samsung can’t join forces with parts suppliers enjoying financial support from the Cupertino-based tech giant, instead reportedly partnering with Israeli 3D camera specialist Mantis Vision and Japanese module manufacturer Namuga.

The two companies are expected to work together on TrueDepth camera-rivaling solutions for blazing fast, reliable and secure facial authentication on the Galaxy S10 (or Galaxy X). But the ultra-advanced tech is not yet ready for primetime, and it could still fail to meet Samsung’s standards of quality down the line.

Even if that happens, and the Galaxy S10 can’t catch up to the iPhone X 3D sensing performance, the Mantis-developed “algorithm” is likely to see daylight, as Samsung badly needs a 10th-anniversary sales hook. After all, the feature can’t possibly end up less secure and reliable than the 2D face recognition method on the S8.

Besides, Samsung doesn’t want to abandon its ongoing work on in-display fingerprint scanners either, exploring Qualcomm, Synaptics and Aegis options for long overdue integration on the “Galaxy SX.” Of course, a lot can change in a year’s time.