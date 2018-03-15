Standalone virtual reality headsets are all the rage nowadays, even if cutting the cord typically means sacrificing a good chunk of the processing muscle, display resolution and general ultra-high-end capabilities of devices like the new HTC Vive Pro.

Both HTC and Oculus have all-in-one immersive hardware coming to stores later this year, while Google is looking for its own piece of the action in collaboration with Lenovo. The Daydream-powered Mirage Solo, unveiled back in January at CES 2018, is still listed as “coming spring 2018” on the Chinese manufacturer’s US website, a vague ETA B&H Photo Video is finally able to narrow down.

More than that, in fact, as the third-party retailer explicitly “expects availability” on May 11, with pre-orders already underway. You can be an early adopter of both the $399.99 Lenovo Mirage Solo VR headset and $299.99 Lenovo Mirage VR camera, satisfying your need for immersive content consumption and creation.

The latter device lets you easily capture 3D photos and videos with dual 13MP fisheye shooters, which you can then upload to Google Photos and YouTube, where you can play them on the Mirage Solo with Daydream or “most” other popular VR headsets from rival OEMs.

As for the Mirage Solo, its key specs and features include Snapdragon 835 processing power, 4GB RAM, 110-degree field of view support, as well as WorldSense inside-out position tracking technology. Comfortable to wear and relatively discreet in appearance and demeanor, the Lenovo Mirage Solo also comes with a wireless controller sporting a clickable trackpad, app and home buttons, and a volume rocker.