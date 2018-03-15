The upcoming Huawei P20 trio of “FullView” Android smartphones with divisive iPhone X-borrowed design elements has been leaking like crazy of late, leaving extremely little to be revealed on March 27 in Paris.

The P20 Lite may literally be the worst-kept secret in the history of mobile product announcements, and several third-party European retailers have even prematurely opened pre-orders earlier this week.

Unieuro, described on Wikipedia as the largest Italian “omni-channel distributor of consumer electronics and household appliances by number of outlets”, goes one step further than that, apparently displaying the Huawei P20 Lite in plain sight, at least in Latina, the second-largest city of the Lazio region, behind national capital Rome.

It’s unclear if the handset is also up for grabs there, but what we can be certain of is a local price of €369.90, perfectly in line with Roland Quandt’s predictions from a little while ago.

Oh, and just in case you had any lingering questions about the key specs and features of Huawei’s next “diminutive” flagship, the latest unauthorized hands-on video uploaded to YouTube pretty much has all the answers.

Everything from the 2280 x 1080 resolution of the thin-bezeled 5.8-inch screen to the pre-installation of Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8.0 on the software side, Kirin 659 processing power, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is confirmed… yet again.

We also already know the rear-facing dual camera setup combines 16 and 2MP lenses (no 4K video recording support), with a single 16MP selfie shooter housed on the notch, and a 3,000mAh or so battery in charge of keeping the lights on.