HTC Imagine (U12+) has four cameras, less bezels
A “plus” variant of HTC’s next flagship could come closer to when the actual flagship is launched this year. Perhaps it will be the actual flagship itself.
A source to Evan Blass, reporting for VentureBeat, says that the HTC U12+ — known internally as “Imagine” — will have a 6-inch extra-tall LCD at 1440p resolution and minimal bezels along its sides. The phone is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, a 3,420mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and options for 64GB or 128GB of storage with further expansion through microSD support. There’s also a fingerprint sensor in the rear.
Blass notes that prior leaks from different sources have laid out most of the above details. But one new detail noted here is the fact that there are not just one, but two 8-megapixel selfie cameras in addition to 16- and 12-megapixel units at the back. No word on how the sensors and glass are purposed.
@LlabTooFeR first made mention of “Edge Sense 2.0,” which is affirmed by the source, though it is not known if the hardware make-up that allows for pressure-sensitive interfacing has changed from the U11.
The U12+ was originally due out in April, but development setbacks moved the goal post to May instead. It is not clear if “Imagine” will be called the U12 or U12+ and if it will be accompanied by either companion device.