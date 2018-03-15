Although smaller, arguably less eye-catching and equipped with a lower-res screen than the LG-made Pixel 2 XL, Google’s “regular” Pixel 2 may have actually seemed like a smarter buy for many stock Android enthusiasts at launch.

Silently manufactured by HTC, the 16:9 5-incher was plagued with fewer software bugs during its first couple of months in stores, largely staying away from hardware-related controversies as well.

The Pixel 2 was obviously also cheaper than its big, bad brother, starting at $649 unlocked with 64GB storage. Rarely discounted on Google’s official website, the Snapdragon 835-powered handset did recently drop to $530 through Woot… in refurbished condition.

You can also regularly get hefty savings from Best Buy or Verizon if you purchase two Pixel 2 units, or even just one with monthly installment plans. Don’t want to jump through hoops for a solid markdown? Visit eBay right now, and grab a $580 128GB configuration from veteran seller BuySpry while you still can.

That’s down from a whopping $749 list price in this digital hoarder-friendly variant, and ironically, it’s exactly how much Woot charged last month for a 128 gig refurb. It’s also the same price as BuySpry’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but that’s clearly a different story.

You can only get the $579.99 128GB Google Pixel 2 in black, with unlocked 4G LTE support for GSM carriers, and no Sprint or Verizon compatibility. The items on sale are new and unused, with “absolutely no signs of wear”, shipping however in a generic box rather than their original packaging. They’re also covered by a 60-day seller warranty. Don’t forget that there’s only a “limited quantity available” at that very special price.