Of the over 30 languages Google has recently promised its “global” Assistant will be available in by the end of the year, one that was already partially supported is getting a big boost today.

It’s certainly not surprising to see Hindi being given almost as much attention as English, considering how important India has become for the success and relevance of mobile platforms and smartphone vendors around the world.

Starting today, you can speak to your Google Assistant in Hindi on Android phones running OS version 6.0 Marshmallow and above, regardless of their make and model. No more device exclusivity, and no more Allo restrictions.

Even better, the same support is coming soon to Android Lollipop-powered handsets, Android Oreo (Go edition) phones, and iPhones running iOS 9.1 and above. On “eligible” devices, all you have to do right now is touch and hold the Home button or simply say “Ok Google” to access easy and intuitive assistance “throughout your day.”

No hands needed to quickly send text messages, set reminders and alarms, as well as get directions for the fastest route to work or the easiest way around town.

Described as “truly Indian” by Technical Program Manager Purvi Shah, the Google Assistant is your “helpful dost that speaks our language and understands the things you care about, from finding biryani recipes, to pulling up the latest cricket score, or finding directions to the nearest ATM.”

Over time, it should become even smarter, more useful and versatile, with Actions for the Hindi Assistant now also available through the developer platform.