Galaxy S9 updated right out of the box in US
If you pre-ordered a Galaxy S9 or S9+ prior to this week, you probably got your unit early. And in the tradition of great phones old and new, you’ve probably got a software update waiting for you right out of the box.
While many examples can be cited, Pocketnow reader Jose Fuentes told us that his S9+ unit, received directly from Samsung, had a 287MB update right out of the gate.
@Pocketnow S9+ already rolling out update here in the US got mine early via preorder through Samsung direct pic.twitter.com/yHkJaOQB5N
— jose fuentes (@jsiinc2015) March 14, 2018
Stability improvements were made to two major features: the camera app and the face unlock feature. Considering that one goes in the hand of the other, it’s a fair play to make sure that both work properly and smoothly.
Then again, given concerns on the lack of muster in security metrics of face unlock or, when combined with iris scanning, Intelligent Scan, this may all be for the sake of convenience with a minimum level of actual security.