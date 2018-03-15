Galaxy S9 updated right out of the box in US

Android

If you pre-ordered a Galaxy S9 or S9+ prior to this week, you probably got your unit early. And in the tradition of great phones old and new, you’ve probably got a software update waiting for you right out of the box.

While many examples can be cited, Pocketnow reader Jose Fuentes told us that his S9+ unit, received directly from Samsung, had a 287MB update right out of the gate.

Stability improvements were made to two major features: the camera app and the face unlock feature. Considering that one goes in the hand of the other, it’s a fair play to make sure that both work properly and smoothly.

Then again, given concerns on the lack of muster in security metrics of face unlock or, when combined with iris scanning, Intelligent Scan, this may all be for the sake of convenience with a minimum level of actual security.

Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.