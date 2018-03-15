Pay only $15 to learn Android app development from the web’s top instructor

Are you interested in becoming an Android developer and building your very own apps? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Learn from the web’s top instructor, Rob Percival, in The Complete Android O Developer Course. He’ll take you from a newbie to master programmer in just 37 hours!

Included in The Complete Android O Developer Course are 88 lectures designed to get you up to speed in Android app design as fast as humanly possible. You’ll learn to build your very own apps using the newest techniques released in Android O. Working directly with Android layout tools will give you hands-on experience in designing attractive and responsive layouts.

Come learn programming from the web’s top instructor today. The Complete Android O Developer Course is currently 92% off and will only cost you $14.99.

by Christopher Jin